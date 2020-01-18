Home

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE In Loving Memory Of CRAIG STEVEN GUERRI Jan. 18, 1982 - Dec. 20, 2006 HAPPY BIRTHDAY We are thinking of you today thinking of you and the past. Picturing you in our memories Just as we saw you last. We do not need a special day To bring you to our minds. The day we do not think of you Are very hard to find. If all the world were ours. We would give it, yes, and more Just to see the face of our dear one Come smiling through the door. LOVED & MISSED BY, MOM
Published in The Day on Jan. 18, 2020
