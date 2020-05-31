Waterford - Steven J. Mugavero, 58, of Waterford died May 28, 2020. He was born Dec. 11, 1961, in Buckhannon, W.Va. to James J. Mugavero and Stacel Nutter Mugavero. Steve owned a scrap metal business. Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Day. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 31, 2020.