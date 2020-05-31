Steven J. Mugavero
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waterford - Steven J. Mugavero, 58, of Waterford died May 28, 2020. He was born Dec. 11, 1961, in Buckhannon, W.Va. to James J. Mugavero and Stacel Nutter Mugavero. Steve owned a scrap metal business. Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements which are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Day. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved