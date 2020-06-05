Steven J. Mugavero
1961 - 2020
Waterford - Steven J. Mugavero, 58, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born in Buckhannon, W. Va. Dec. 11, 1961, to James and Stacel (Nutter) Mugavero. He grew up in Waterford and graduated from Waterford High School in 1979.

Steve will be remembered for his comedic nature. Using his quick wit and delivery, he transformed ordinary situations into very laughable moments. That will be missed so much at family gatherings. Steve had an early love of music. "Street Legal" and other bands were formed right in the family basement with many days and nights spent practicing there. He was lead singer in all of his bands which is where someone with his "big" personality belonged. Without hesitation Steve would tell you that the best part of his life was having his son Zane. Zane was the light of Steve's life. They spent many Sundays together watching their beloved New York Giants. It was one of their favorite past times. Steve, like many of us, was no angel but his heart was always in the right place. He has now found his peace and can rest comfortably. He will be deeply missed by his family.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his sons, Nicholas and Zane Mugavero; siblings, Frederick (Sue) Mugavero, William Mugavero, James Mugavero, and his "baby" sister, Jeanne (Tony) Deus; and many nieces and nephews.

Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements which are private. Donations in Steve's memory may be made to The Cactus Jack Foundation, PO Box 145, Waterford, CT 06385. www.cactusjackfoundation.org.

Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.

Published in The Day on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
Stevie j , steve was a good dude. I've known that from working with him at L&M parking cars. We had a good time laughing a lot we became good friends after that job, and I will always remember that laugh, you were and awsome guy always love you bro, god bless you and your family.
Ty Green
Friend
June 4, 2020
To the Mugavero family

I am sorry about the loss of Steve.

I saw him a few years back and he still had a snappy come back and a kind heart.
May the LORDS Love fill your hearts with Memories of his laughter and help you know he is in no pain or sadness.
Absent from the body is present with the Lord

The Lord knows the heart of a man....and Steve had a very kind heart!! ❤

God bless you all
Dawn Terranova (Alciati)
Classmate
June 4, 2020
My sincerest condolences to the Mugavero family. I met Steve through his sister Jeanne whom was a good friend to me in high school.
Suzanne Martin
June 3, 2020
Sending condolences and prayers for Steve and his family, another hard rocker taken too soon. He always had a cool band going back in the day! I appreciate and related to his love of music. Wish I could bring back the days when walls of Marshalls ruled!
Joe Drea
Friend
June 3, 2020
Prayers for my Mugavero family at this sad time. May the love of those around you comfort and sustain each of you for all the days of your lives.
Zane, my thoughts and prayers are with you too. You have a special angel who will always be by your side.
I will miss you, and love you and honor your memory for the rest of my life.
Michelle Rice
Family
June 2, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to the Mugavero Family! So sorry to hear the news of Steve's passing. I have very fond and happy memories hangin' out and rockin'out with Steve and his family. Shared a lot of good laughs. We both shared a love for music that's for sure. Myself, Steve and Tracy drove my van to the New Haven Coliseum. Remember sitting like 5 rows from the front. Fastway opened up for Iron Maiden. Wow, a killer show and a night to remember. From the early Crash Landing days all the way to the Street Legal days. I still talk about those days and remember them like they were yesterday. Some of the best times of my youth! Thank you for your friendship! Rest in Peace my friend.
Rob "Bob" Perry
Friend
June 2, 2020
To the Mugavero family,
My deepest condolences to your family. I was so saddened to hear of Steves passing. May your special memories of him bring you peace and assist to ease your pain. Steve had such a big heart and a beautiful sense of humor. The times I hung out with Steve the laughs never ended and I will surely cherish those memories. Ill never forget seeing him drive by my house on Vauxhall St Ext on his tractor, always found a way to get around!
Stevie J love you & miss you! Keep on Rockin..
Roxanne (Hill) Duperry
Friend
June 2, 2020
Stacel, Fred, Bill, Bunky and Jeanne,
My thoughts are with you all during this very difficult time. May your memories bring you peace and comfort.
Deb Wiseman
June 1, 2020
Sending prayers and hugs to all the family on the loss of Steven. There are no words to express the sympathy I feel for your family. May God give you loving memories of Steve in these days ahead to carry you through. Love to all
Dorothy Bruce
Friend
June 1, 2020
Mugavero Family... my heartfelt condolences to you all. Steve was always a rockstar in my book!
Cara Walz-Burton
Friend
June 1, 2020
Stacy, Bill, Fred, Bunk and Jeanne,

I am so sorry to hear about Steven, he was one of a kind. Let your memories help you get through this difficult time, and know that my thoughts and prayer are with you all. Sending lots of hugs. Love Debbie
Debbie Carson
Friend
June 1, 2020
Stace, Fred, Bill, Bunk, and Jeanne,

I am so sorry for your loss as it's always the family that suffers the most pain. Dude was one of a kind and many times he would crack me up, will always have those memories as I will always think of you guys as my family.
Mary Devine
June 1, 2020
You will be missed in our little corner of the world! R.I.P. Steven!
Jo Anne
Neighbor
May 31, 2020
My heart goes out to the entire Mugavero family. Thoughts and healing prayers for you all. Steve will be Deeply missed.

Stephanie Fedus Hughes
May 31, 2020
Condolences to the families. We grew up together, had a lot of good times. Steve always had a joke, making people laugh. RIP Bro.
Richard Rice
Friend
May 31, 2020
May the peace of Christ comfort you and your family in this difficult time
Denise Farias
Friend
May 31, 2020
Stacel and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. You were all a second family to me for many years and I miss you all. Steve was funny and smart and I appreciate the time we had, though a lifetime ago now. Much love
Tracy Vera (Clachrie)
Friend
May 31, 2020
Steve....so many laughs and memories....you were one of a kind! Rest in peace Steve....my condolences to all of your family. Suzi Roberge Antoniac
Suzette Antoniac
Friend
May 31, 2020
My prayers and thoughts to the family
Helen Ursini
Family
May 31, 2020
Before there was Street Legal there was Crash Landing and it was my first real gig. Steve was a great friend then...and I am so sad for all his family and friends. RIP Steve...T-Beck will always remember you.
Karl Miller
Friend
May 31, 2020
Please accept our heart felt sympathy on the loss of your love one , words can not express how saddened we are to hear of your loss . Rip The Farias Family
Denise Farias
Significant_other
May 31, 2020
My heart n prayers go out to the family. I have so many fun and loving memories of Steven with Street Legal and hanging out with Jean, Billy n Bunkie. I so sorry you all have to go thru these tough times. Just find a little peace knowing he is in Gods hands. Love u all
Karen Hill
Friend
May 31, 2020
Stacel and family - I am so very sorry for your loss. Steve was my very best guy friend. We shared some great times and I will hold those memories close to my heart. Rest in peace Stevie J. I love you!
Mari Evans
Friend
May 31, 2020
Rock the Heavens Stevie.❤.Love Anna...Condolences to the family
Anna Martin
May 31, 2020
I'm sorry for the loss of Steve, he will be missed very very much. I will always remember him, as I've been in the past few days. He was a good friend!!!
Jimmy Surprenant
Friend
May 31, 2020
Im so sorry for your familys loss. Me and Stevie played in a few band such as Promises Promises and Rattle and Hum. We talked regularly for all these years. Wed spend hours talking on phone about everything and nothing. Afterwards ,my stomach would hurt so much from all the laughing we did. We just talked last week and my heart goes out to all his family and friends. We were two peas in the pod, cut from the same cloth, and hes like a brother to me. My heart aches but I know hes selling new pearly gates to St Peter, at a marked up price, and is successful. RIP Stevie J from around the way
Dave Davey D Mariasi (Devine)
Friend
May 31, 2020
Hope your flying high buddy gonna miss your hilarious nature you were a good man always willing to help someone and a very hard worker. I wish you the best and your sons can find peace knowing you are now in a better place. Love you, another good guy gone to soon
Michelle Villano
Friend
May 30, 2020
So very sorry to here of Steve's passing. But I know he was greeted by Grandma and Grampa Joe. But of course Michael"Magoo"his guardian was at the front of the line. Much love, and remember you will all be united soon.
Ed Bird
Friend
May 30, 2020
My heart goes out to his family. It has been a long time I seen that smilin' face with the wit and charm. He use to drive truck for me. I seen Street Legal a few times in my day. I was a close friend of his cousin Micheal (Magoo) Mugavero, We did a radio show together and I have fond memories of all of us hangin' out together.
Chuckie Butkiewicz
Friend
May 30, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to you and your family Bill. There are no words to ease the pain you are all experiencing. Sending love and light.
Karine Heard
May 30, 2020
To Bill and Family, So very sorry for your loss. May God watch over and help to heal you through this difficult time.
Paula LaBonte
Friend
May 30, 2020
Bill May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shirley Dicarlo
Friend
May 30, 2020
Bill, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We are sincerely sorry for your loss. Cliff and Christine Fortin
May 30, 2020
Donna
May 30, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. So very sorry for you loss.
Sherrie Moore
Friend
May 30, 2020
It 's been a long time since I've seen Steve. We played in a high school rock band together (Thunderhead). Great guy, will be sorely missed.
Scott Brawn
Friend
