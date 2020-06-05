Im so sorry for your familys loss. Me and Stevie played in a few band such as Promises Promises and Rattle and Hum. We talked regularly for all these years. Wed spend hours talking on phone about everything and nothing. Afterwards ,my stomach would hurt so much from all the laughing we did. We just talked last week and my heart goes out to all his family and friends. We were two peas in the pod, cut from the same cloth, and hes like a brother to me. My heart aches but I know hes selling new pearly gates to St Peter, at a marked up price, and is successful. RIP Stevie J from around the way

Dave Davey D Mariasi (Devine)

Friend