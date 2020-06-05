Stevie j , steve was a good dude. I've known that from working with him at L&M parking cars. We had a good time laughing a lot we became good friends after that job, and I will always remember that laugh, you were and awsome guy always love you bro, god bless you and your family.
Waterford - Steven J. Mugavero, 58, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born in Buckhannon, W. Va. Dec. 11, 1961, to James and Stacel (Nutter) Mugavero. He grew up in Waterford and graduated from Waterford High School in 1979.
Steve will be remembered for his comedic nature. Using his quick wit and delivery, he transformed ordinary situations into very laughable moments. That will be missed so much at family gatherings. Steve had an early love of music. "Street Legal" and other bands were formed right in the family basement with many days and nights spent practicing there. He was lead singer in all of his bands which is where someone with his "big" personality belonged. Without hesitation Steve would tell you that the best part of his life was having his son Zane. Zane was the light of Steve's life. They spent many Sundays together watching their beloved New York Giants. It was one of their favorite past times. Steve, like many of us, was no angel but his heart was always in the right place. He has now found his peace and can rest comfortably. He will be deeply missed by his family.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his sons, Nicholas and Zane Mugavero; siblings, Frederick (Sue) Mugavero, William Mugavero, James Mugavero, and his "baby" sister, Jeanne (Tony) Deus; and many nieces and nephews.
Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements which are private. Donations in Steve's memory may be made to The Cactus Jack Foundation, PO Box 145, Waterford, CT 06385. www.cactusjackfoundation.org.
Published in The Day on Jun. 5, 2020.