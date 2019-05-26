Home

Steven James Harmon


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Steven James Harmon Obituary
Uncasville - Steven James Harmon, age 55, of Winterport, Maine died unexpectedly Friday May 17, 2019. He was born May 2, 1964, in Waterbury to James F. and Nancy J. Harmon of Uncasville. Steven was a self-employed Auto Body mechanic.

Besides his parents, Steven is survived by a son Tyler Harmon of Dedham, Maine; his sister Patricia Burnham and husband James of Lebanon; and Tyler's half-brother Rick Willey.

Memorial services will be private, and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on May 26, 2019
