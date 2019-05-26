|
|
Uncasville - Steven James Harmon, age 55, of Winterport, Maine died unexpectedly Friday May 17, 2019. He was born May 2, 1964, in Waterbury to James F. and Nancy J. Harmon of Uncasville. Steven was a self-employed Auto Body mechanic.
Besides his parents, Steven is survived by a son Tyler Harmon of Dedham, Maine; his sister Patricia Burnham and husband James of Lebanon; and Tyler's half-brother Rick Willey.
Memorial services will be private, and at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Day on May 26, 2019