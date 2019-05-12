Home

North Brevard Funeral Home
1450 Norwood Avenue
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9222
Steven John Karasevich


Steven John Karasevich Obituary
Waterford - Steven John Karasevich, 62, of Titusville, Fla. passed away March 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Oct. 27, 1956, in New London to the late Alexander and Mary (Healy) Karasevich and spent his youth in Waterford.

His adventurous spirit led him on a motorcycle ride to the west coast where he opened SJK Automotive in Anaheim, Calif. He returned to Conn. and eventually relocated with his wife, Marie, to the Cape Canaveral, Fla. area. He worked as a contractor, designing and installing electronic detection systems, and was highly regarded by his peers for his expertise and willingness to mentor new talent. Steve was an amateur HAM radio operator, enjoyed boating, drag racing, and building performance cars. He will be remember for his wit and giving nature, but mostly his love of family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Marie (Aylward) Karasevich; sons, Michael and Jon; brother, James Karasevich of Preston; sisters, Ellen Karasevich Garrison of Garden Grove, Calif. and Mary Ann Karasevich Moran of Norwich.

A memorial service will be held graveside at 10 a.m. May 17, 2019 at St. Mary Cemetery, New London CT. Donations may be made in Steven's name to: Hospice of Health First Foundation, West Melbourne FL https://hf.org 321-434-1744
Published in The Day on May 12, 2019
