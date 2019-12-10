|
Niantic - Steven Kennedy, 58, passed away peacefully at Greentree Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Nov. 30, 2019, with his mother and sister at his side. He was born April 3, 1961, in Norwich, the son of Beverly Herstein and the late John G. Kennedy. Steven was born with Down Syndrome. Growing up, he attended both special education and public schools. He lived at home until age 21, when he moved into the first private group home in the area. Originally called SEA CORP, it is now known as The Arc Eastern Connecticut, the place where he thrived and enjoyed the independence of his "own apartment." He lived there for 37 years.
Steve lived a full and happy life enjoying sports, music, dancing and socializing. He had perfect attendance at Sunday school, attended The Arc Social Center, was a Cub Scout, bowled in a ten pin league and volunteered at the Niantic Fire Department. He traveled domestically, internationally and on many cruises where he enjoyed sitting in the hot tub with a non-alcoholic margarita and chatting with the ladies. Steve worked at many different jobs. His last employer was CW Resources, Inc. where he delivered Meals on Wheels to the elderly and shut-ins and always did a little dance before saying goodbye. He participated in the Special Olympics his whole life, competing in many different sports. He excelled in swimming and won numerous gold medals. His biggest love was going to Camp Harkness for people with disabilities. He attended two weeks every summer from age 6 to 57.
Steve is survived by his mother Beverly and step-father Peter Herstein; sister Kathy Coughlin and companion Scott Doubleday; step-sister Ruth Herstein; niece Kaitlin Summers, husband Frank and children Mason and Addison; niece Kerri Kohli, husband Kevin and their "four-footed boys," Flynn, Iggy and Woodrow; Aunt and Uncle Darleen and Dennis Raymond; Aunt Mae Raymond; and numerous other relatives. He was predeceased by his uncle Ronald Raymond; maternal grandparents Sam and Mae Raymond; and paternal grandparents Al and Marie Kennedy.
To honor Steve's lifelong love for Camp Harkness, a fund has been established to send one man and one woman from the original eight SEA CORP group homes to Camp Harkness summer camp each year.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The Arc Eastern Connecticut, 125 Sachem Street, Norwich, CT 06360, earmarked for "Steven Kennedy Harkness Summer Camp Memorial Scholarship." Many people and organizations have supplied and provided care for Steve throughout his life. Steve's family gratefully thanks them all.
Visiting hours are from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Celebration of Life memorial service from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, December 14, at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville, CT 06380.
