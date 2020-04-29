Home

Steven Robert Colsen


1942 - 2020
Steven Robert Colsen Obituary
Waterford - Dr. Steve Colsen, born Aug. 26, 1942, passed away peacefully from cancer April, 20, 2020.

He was a prominent southeastern Connecticut podiatrist for 50 years. He collected and restored vintage cars; guested on AM radio, the topic was usually related to foot health, but charmingly veered off topic!

He's survived by children, Sean and Tracy; wife Joanne, and five grandchildren.

Celebrate his life at https://www.tillinghastfh.com/obituaries/Steven-Roger-Colsen?obId=12789993#/celebrationWall.
Published in The Day on Apr. 29, 2020
