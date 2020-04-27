|
Waterford - Dr. Steven Roger Colsen passed away April 20, 2020 of cancer. He graduated from podiatry school in 1968. In 1969, he and his then wife, Terry, moved to New London and bought a small podiatry practice. Two years later, his son Sean was born. Then three years after that, his daughter Tracy came along. He loved the close-knit nature of the area as well as the strong Italian influence by his Pawcatuck office. He's survived by his wife Joanne Benvenuti Colsen; his children Tracy Colsen Schaperow and her husband Samuel Schaperow, and Sean Colsen and wife Carol Picone Colsen; and grandchildren: Grant, Ryan, Talia, Rosa and Benjamin.
Published in The Day on Apr. 27, 2020