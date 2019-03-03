Resources More Obituaries for Steven Thomas Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Steven Thomas

Obituary Flowers Alfred W Acker, Jr. of Niantic died peacefully at home on February 9. Al was born on January 3, 1930 in Hartford to Alfred W. and Edith (Anderson) Acker and raised in West Hartford. He graduated from William H Hall High School as salutatorian in 1948, received his AB from Dartmouth College in 1952 and his MBA from its Tuck School of Business in 1953. After completing Naval OCS, he served on active duty until 1957 and was honorably discharged as a Lt in 1967.



Al is survived by his wife, Judy and sons, Bruce and Jeffrey Acker.



A celebration of Al's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday March 9 at St. John's Episcopal Church followed by burial of his ashes in St. John's Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to St. John's Episcopal Church, P O Box 810, Niantic CT 06357 or Center for Hospice Care 179 Dunham St. Norwich, CT 06360 will be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fulton - Theroux Funeral Home.



Lebanon - Steven H. Thomas, 77, of Lebanon and formerly of Cheshire, beloved husband of Cynthia Thomas passed away Feb. 27, 2019.



Steven will be always remembered for his compassion towards animals for turning his home into a rescue haven for greyhound racers and caring for them with his wife over the years.



Calling hours will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 6th at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd, Colchester. A funeral service and celebration of life will follow immediately at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the New Lebanon Cemetery. Published in The Day on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries