IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of STEVEN TYLER DONOVAN Mar. 6, 1996 - May 7, 2016 It seems impossible that this family has survived 3 years without you in our lives. Day by day life has gone on and yet the emptiness and sorrow remain the same, as does the love we have for you. We know you are close by us and for now memories will have to do... We miss you every day Always remember you are loved, Steven Tyler Dad, Mom, Alyssa, Joe Grampa & Gramma Nancy Uncle Rob & Your Godmother Laura
Published in The Day on May 7, 2019