Steven "Steve" Wipfler
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ledyard - Steven "Steve" Wipfler, 66, of Ledyard, passed away at home Monday, May 18, 2020, after a brave and sudden bout with cancer. Born May 31, 1953, in Newark, N.J., Steve grew up in Springfield, N.J.

He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Meta Wipfler. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gail (Malicky) Wipfler; sister Lori Pedersen of Kirkland, Wash.; daughter Dawn DeLia of Niantic; son Michael DeLia of Stonington; adopted grandson Brandon Wipfler; grandchildren, Lauren, Ryan and Brett Galisewski; and two great-grandchildren.

For 45 years, he worked in banking, starting as a bank teller and rising to the posts of branch manager and assistant vice president. He was a member and former treasurer of the Ledyard Lions Club, and served as a local election official. Steve volunteered for the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation of New Jersey, which helps children with cancer and their families.

He earned his pilot's license at the age of 17. He took pleasure in doing home improvement projects and, recently, maintaining a cherished red convertible Mustang. Steve and Gail traveled on road trips up and down the Eastern Seaboard. Their longest trip was across the country in an RV, and included a two-year stop in Oregon. After returning to the East Coast and settling in Ledyard, they marked the end of their cross-country trip with a slate plaque on their home declaring "Journey's End."

Donations in Steve's memory may be made to: Groton Heights Baptist Church, 72 Broad Street, Groton, CT 06340 or the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation, for which checks are payable to the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation and mailed in care of C. Cumo, 100 Meadowbrook Road, Brick, New Jersey 08723.

Byles Memorial Home assisted the family with the arrangements. Steve was laid to rest at Avery Stoddard Cemetery in Gales Ferry. For more on Steve, please visit www.byles.com and sign the online register or to share a memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
May 23, 2020
Gail and Brandon, my heart goes out to the two of you and your entire family. I hope you all find the love and comfort of everyone to help you through this time.
Ann Finnegan
May 23, 2020
Dear Gail and family - Sending my heartfelt thoughts and prayers during these difficult days. I have many fond memories of Steve growing up - he was a great older brother to me. I hope that the memories you have help ease the sadness and bring you joy for the years to come. Rest in peace, dear Steve, you were taken away from us too soon. Love to all.
Lori Pederson
Sister
May 22, 2020
He was always kind hearted and helpful with my mortgage questions and banking... Condolences to his family , friends and co workers.
Maureen Khan
Acquaintance
May 22, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Gail and family. Steve was a wonderful man and Im so heartbroken to hear the news. He always put a smile on everyones face. He was an insightful individual. He and I had many conversations as I was preparing for my retirement and he gave me great advice. He so loved Gail and his family. Rest In Peace my friend.
Donna Parrotte (Stefanski)
Friend
May 21, 2020
Steven was a great friend taken much to soon. Moe and I will remember all of our get together s the food , the laughs and Steven and Moe fixing something. You will be missed
Donna and Moe Hagh
Friend
May 21, 2020
Gail, I am so sorry to read of Steve's passing. Although we have lived on the same street my only interactions were at a couple of social gatherings and a wave every time he drove down the street. I had no idea he was ill. His is the second death of a neighbor on our street in the past month. Because of the social distancing issues I am sorry I can't personally express my sympathy to you and your family.
Kathy Pagani
Neighbor
May 21, 2020
Steve will be missed by so many. He was such a kind loving person. I will miss seeing him. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Celeste Cumo
Family
May 21, 2020
Gail & family
We were stunned and saddened to hear the news of Steve's passing. You & he were among our favorite co-workers at the old Citizens Bank days. We are so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your family. Love - Dennis Palmer & Gerry Klender
Dennis Palmer
Coworker
May 21, 2020
Gail, I am so sorry to hear of Steve's passing he was such an amazing person and co-worker, always polite, helpful and loved and respected by all. He will be missed.
Rosa Leone-Prokop
Coworker
May 20, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 20, 2020
Gail, I am so sorry to hear this news. I last saw Steve at the Webster branch in Groton about two years ago. He had already retired and was there doing business. I was complaining that I had to get back to the car dealership across town to pick up my car that was being serviced. He told me to jump in the truck and he'd drive me over, no problem! That's the kind of guy he was, always willing to help. (He ofcourse grilled me the whole way there on what I had done to the car just to make sure I wasn't being taken advantage of) He taught this rambunctious 20 something year old a thing or two about patience, professionalism and integrity while working for him at the Shopping Ctr of Citizens back in the 90's. And as the years went on I knew I could always count on him to listen and advise me when I needed support. I'll never forget the twinkle in his eye when he spoke of you and the kids, I am truly sorry for your loss and ours. Lisa (Zarrella) Davies
Lisa Davies
Coworker
May 20, 2020
Rest In Peace Steve...We are so truly blessed to call you our friend. You will be missed by all. Much love to Gail and family....❤
Debbie and Alan Messier
Friend
May 20, 2020
Gail, I am so sorry that the world has lost such a wonderful and kind man. It breaks my heart that you have lost your friend. He will be missed.
Nancy
May 20, 2020
Gail & Family,
My sincere condolences to you on the loss of Steven. Such a great "cuz", always nice to be around, helpful and outgoing. I'm so glad I got to speak with him recently and to visit your home many years ago.
When you would come visit Aunt Audrey, I'd do my best to stop in to catch up and it was always good to see both of you. So many childhood memories but I'll miss his chuckle most of all. May all your memories keep you smiling. Stay strong ~ Blessings ~ Patty
Patricia Melillo
Family
May 20, 2020
Gail and Family,

Steve was my 1st cousin and I fondly remember our childhood growing up together. Cars were our passion as was racing. I remember a friend of Steve's drove us from Springfield to Seaside Heights in 45 minutes. Birthdays, holidays and barbecues were always spent together.
Great times and a greater person, Steve will live on in memories. I am so sorry for your loss and may Steve rest in peace.
Steve's moto was " It is what it is" and everything i hear those words. I think of Steve.
Gods speed Steve, until we meet again.
Robert Wipfler
Family
May 20, 2020
I am heart broken for you all. I was so blessed to have gotten to know such a wonderful man and was happy to have him as one of my clients. My heart felt live and Sympathy go out to you Gail and family I know how much he will be missed by all who knew home. All my love
Johnni Jordan
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved