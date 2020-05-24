Ledyard - Steven "Steve" Wipfler, 66, of Ledyard, passed away at home Monday, May 18, 2020, after a brave and sudden bout with cancer. Born May 31, 1953, in Newark, N.J., Steve grew up in Springfield, N.J.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Meta Wipfler. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gail (Malicky) Wipfler; sister Lori Pedersen of Kirkland, Wash.; daughter Dawn DeLia of Niantic; son Michael DeLia of Stonington; adopted grandson Brandon Wipfler; grandchildren, Lauren, Ryan and Brett Galisewski; and two great-grandchildren.
For 45 years, he worked in banking, starting as a bank teller and rising to the posts of branch manager and assistant vice president. He was a member and former treasurer of the Ledyard Lions Club, and served as a local election official. Steve volunteered for the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation of New Jersey, which helps children with cancer and their families.
He earned his pilot's license at the age of 17. He took pleasure in doing home improvement projects and, recently, maintaining a cherished red convertible Mustang. Steve and Gail traveled on road trips up and down the Eastern Seaboard. Their longest trip was across the country in an RV, and included a two-year stop in Oregon. After returning to the East Coast and settling in Ledyard, they marked the end of their cross-country trip with a slate plaque on their home declaring "Journey's End."
Donations in Steve's memory may be made to: Groton Heights Baptist Church, 72 Broad Street, Groton, CT 06340 or the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation, for which checks are payable to the Emmanuel Cancer Foundation and mailed in care of C. Cumo, 100 Meadowbrook Road, Brick, New Jersey 08723.
Byles Memorial Home assisted the family with the arrangements. Steve was laid to rest at Avery Stoddard Cemetery in Gales Ferry. For more on Steve, please visit www.byles.com and sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on May 24, 2020.