Gail, I am so sorry to hear this news. I last saw Steve at the Webster branch in Groton about two years ago. He had already retired and was there doing business. I was complaining that I had to get back to the car dealership across town to pick up my car that was being serviced. He told me to jump in the truck and he'd drive me over, no problem! That's the kind of guy he was, always willing to help. (He ofcourse grilled me the whole way there on what I had done to the car just to make sure I wasn't being taken advantage of) He taught this rambunctious 20 something year old a thing or two about patience, professionalism and integrity while working for him at the Shopping Ctr of Citizens back in the 90's. And as the years went on I knew I could always count on him to listen and advise me when I needed support. I'll never forget the twinkle in his eye when he spoke of you and the kids, I am truly sorry for your loss and ours. Lisa (Zarrella) Davies

