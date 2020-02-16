|
Wheeling, W.Va. - Stuart Danforth Kaminsky, 67, passed away Feb. 12, 2020, with his sisters by his side at his Russell Nesbitt Services home. He was receiving loving and compassionate care given by Teresa M. Southall and the entire Russell Nesbitt staff. Stuart was born Sept. 19, 1952, in Willimantic. He was the son of the late Abram Kaminsky and Margaret Alice (Danforth) Kaminsky, his devoted mother.
Stuart resided with his parents in many places, among them, Washington D.C., Bloomington, Ind., Noank, Groton, Bethany, W.Va. and Worcester, Mass. He traveled to Europe and often spent time in Maine. In later adulthood, he often flew between Connecticut and West Virginia to share time with each of his sisters.
After finishing school, Stuart worked multiple jobs for much of his life. He worked in restaurants, in animal shelters, in the Connecticut College cafeteria and lastly, at WATCH, Inc. in Wheeling. Stuart played the piano and was known for his love of music, his enthusiasm for "Star Trek" and horror movies and his devotion to animals. He will be remembered for his warmth, outgoing personality and his fantastic sense of humor. To be close to Stuart was to be loved by Stuart and to love Stuart. He gave much to the world.
Stuart is survived by his two beloved sisters, Karen McFadden and her husband, Floyd of Bethany, W.Va. and Harriet Parsons and her significant other, Bert Dahl of Wheeling, W.Va.; three nephews and a niece: William McFadden and his wife, Kim, Kelly McFadden and her husband, David Scarfpin, Damian and Cheyney Parsons; five great-nephews; and a great-niece.
Published in The Day on Feb. 16, 2020