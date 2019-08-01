Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Poquonnock Bridge Baptist Church
Groton, CT
Stuart Skip Mauer


1940 - 2019
Stuart Skip Mauer Obituary
Groton - Stuart "Skip" Mauer passed away July 26, 2019. Skip was born Nov. 4, 1940, and raised in Putnam.

He is survived by his wife Ann (Montgomery) Mauer and her family. His brother Gordie and Jeanne Mauer and their family also survive him.

Graduate of Putnam High School class of 1958 and University of New Hampshire. Skip's passion was boating and did become his occupation later in life. He captained two charter boats out of Mystic, THE LADY and VALIANT.

Funeral arrangements by Smith and Walker of Putnam.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 22, 2019, at Poquonnock Bridge Baptist Church in Groton.
Published in The Day on Aug. 1, 2019
