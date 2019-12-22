|
Mystic - Susan "Suzi" Allen Wertz, 81, passed away Dec. 9, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital from complications as a result of pneumonia.
Suzi was born in Chicago, Ill. May 21, 1938. She is predeceased by her mother Kathleen Allen; her father John C. Allen; and a brother John C. Allen Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years Richard of Mystic; her daughter Kim and son-in-law Larry of Vienna, Va.; and two sons, Greg of Norwalk and Chris of Berwick, Maine. Suzi and Dick have five grandchildren: Ben, Eliza, Lily, Daphne and Payton. Suzi and Dick and their children lived in the Darien area for 37 years before moving to Mystic.
She received her bachelor of science degree from Denison University in Granville, Ohio and a master of science degree from the University of Bridgeport.
She was a caring and insightful psychotherapist with a practice in Stamford and later, Mystic.
Suzi loved Calvary Episcopal Church in Stonington and was an active member for 15 years. She was a member of the church's altar guild, the Episcopal Church Women's Group and often served as an usher. She also occasionally worked in the Pawcatuck Thrift Shop as a member of the Mystic Women's Club.
Suzi loved westies, West Highland White Terriers. During her marriage, she owned five of them.
She is remembered by her family, friends and neighbors as kind, patient and loving with an easy smile and infectious giggle. In her last few years, she suffered discomfort with dignity, grace and faith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 10, 2020, at Calvary Episcopal Church in Stonington. A reception following the service will be held in the Parish Hall. Interment will be private in Calvary's Memorial Garden in early spring.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Calvary Episcopal Church, 27 Church St. Stonington, CT. 06378.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019