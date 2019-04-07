New London - Susan Ann (Loring) Plunkett passed unexpectedly and with her family and friends by her side Thursday, March 14, 2019.



Susan was predeceased by her mother Gloria (Muscarella) Loring; her father Lawrence Loring Sr.; and her niece Katie Loring.



She is survived by her beloved daughter Julia and her husband Grant; her brothers, Lawrence Loring Jr. of Farmington, Maine, Scott Loring of New London, and their spouses; her nephew and nieces and her great-nephew and great-nieces.



Sue was a true New London girl, through and through. Born and raised in New London; she loved her city and was an active member of her community. Susan attended New London High school where she participated in track, drum corps, and cheerleading. Susan was a member of the graduating class of 1980.



Sue could not have been more suited for her chosen professions of bartender and waitress. Sue worked at Dellarosa's (the "O" club) at the Groton Navy base where she had quite the bartending reputation and eventually met her husband Grant. She would often reminisce about the times she had and friendships she developed while working there.



To those who knew her, Sue was an outspoken, honest, and true friend. She was a straight shooter and she never backed down from an argument or a cause she believed in. She told you exactly what she thought, never held back, and was always there for support. Even when she had nothing, she was always looking out for everyone else.?She was one of those people who would offer you the shirt off her back if you needed it.?



She loved her animals and had many faithful companions over the years, her cats; Mush, Mimi, Tommy, Jerry (the Jerk), Tink, and Lou Lou (Meep) In addition to her beloved Border Collie, named Stella.



Julia was the center of Sue's world, her only child. Sue never missed an opportunity to brag about her beautiful, talented and intelligent daughter. Sue supported Julia in her passion for singing and music and beamed every time she saw her daughter perform. Sue and Julia have an unbreakable bond.



A memorial is being held at 2 p.m. on Saturday April 13th, 2019, at the Fulton-Theroux Funeral home located at 181 Ocean Ave. Published in The Day on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary