Mystic - Susan Barber Gibson, 63, of Mystic, passed away peacefully Aug. 10, 2020, with her pride and joy by her side, after a short, but courageous battle with cancer. She rallied in her final week to attend her daughter Lauren's wedding, saying nothing would stop her from being there.
Susan leaves behind her daughter Lauren Gibson Khader and husband Charles Brian Khader; grandchildren, Abigail, Tucker and Logan Khader; her mother Marion Barber of Mystic; her sister Alison Wydler and husband Jim of Mystic; her brother Fred Barber Jr. and wife Lori of Groton; nephew Bradley Wydler of Mystic; and her nephew Andrew Wydler and wife Chelsea of Mystic. She was predeceased by her loving father Fred Barber of Mystic. She also leaves many more friends and extended family members who will miss her dearly.
Susan was a 1975 graduate of Fitch High School. She was so proud to own and operate Mystic Silver & Company, located in the Olde Mistick Village. She was an avid Red Sox and UCONN basketball fan and inherited her mother's need to shop. She will be missed on the girls yearly pre-Christmas shopping trip to Maine.
Our heartfelt thanks go out to the Smilow Cancer Center of Waterford for funding the cost of Susan's transportation to Lauren's wedding and for the care she got from all the compassionate nurses, caretakers, doctors and Hospice staff on the 6th floor Oncology unit at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.
Susan desired a private service and burial. She will be laid to rest in the Elm Grove Cemetery. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family: https://www.dinotofuneral.com/index.html
.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Smilow Cancer Center, "Closer to Free" organization, or the CT Humane Society.http://www2.givetoynhh.org/donate
or https://give.cthumane.org/give/255573/#!/donation/checkout
.