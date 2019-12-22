|
|
Niantic - Susan Barton Shurts Ebersole, 77, of Niantic passed away peacefully Dec. 17, 2019, after a courageous and hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer.
Susan was born March 15, 1942, to Arthur Vanderveer Shurts and Mary Jane Barton Shurts, who predecease her. She is survived by her sister Mary-Elizabeth Kish of Niantic; husband William Jack Ebersole; her two sons, William Shurts Ebersole of Houston, Texas and Arthur James Watts Ebersole and daughter-in-law Teresa Watts Ebersole of Wellesley, Mass.; grandchildren, Sarah Jane Ebersole, Audrey Grace Ebersole, Arthur Lucas Watts Ebersole and Vivian Lucia Watts Ebersole.
Susan was born and raised in New London and attended New London Public Schools. She graduated at the top of her class at New London High School, where she won many academic awards and was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended Elmira College and majored in mathematics, graduating as the valedictorian of her class and member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society.
She met her husband Bill while they were students at New London High School. They were married July 10, 1965. Before starting a family, she worked at New London Junior High School as a math teacher. Sue and Bill settled in Niantic, where together they raised their two children. She was actively involved in her community as a leader in the Niantic Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and as a member of the East Lyme Planning Commission. She served as a board member of the East Lyme Public Trust Foundation, where she was instrumental in securing the initial funding for the creation of the Niantic Boardwalk. Susan worked closely with her husband Bill to start and grow a thriving CPA practice, and eventually, she became a CPA herself. She loved assisting individuals and small businesses with their accounting and tax needs. The CPA Practice celebrated 47 years of service to the Southeastern Connecticut community in 2019.
Family members know her best as a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother who faithfully and selflessly cared for those closest to her. She adored her four grandchildren. She spent countless hours visiting with them and was actively involved in their care and raising. She loved camping and hiking in Vermont with her extended family every summer for over 40 years. She was an avid gardener and a New England sports fan.
Susan and her family would like to thank Dr. Konstantinopoulos and the entire treatment team at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Brigham and Women's Hospital for their superior care during her illness.
The family will hold a private memorial service.
Donations in her honor may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019