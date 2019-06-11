East Lyme - Susan D. Wheeler of Luce Avenue, Niantic, passed away Thursday June 6, 2019, at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital, New London.



She was born Sept. 19, 1945, in Stamford the daughter of Doris and William Donegan.



Susan grew up in Greeneville, attended St. Mary School, and graduated from Norwich Free Academy in the class of 1963. In 1968, she received an Associate of Science degree from Mitchell College. While she enjoyed many positions in a variety of businesses, her career was as Business Manager of The Williams School in New London for 22 years. Susan was a member of the Niantic Rotary Club, serving as its president from 2011-2012, earning multiple Paul Harris Fellows, and being named recipient of the Donald A. Adams Outstanding Rotarian Award in 2014-15 for District 7980.



She leaves two sons, Henry and William Hahn and his wife Maureen. Susan is also survived by her much-loved grandchildren, Kathryn Hahn, Robert Hahn and Nicole Hahn. She has also left behind two stepdaughters, Deborah Wright and Kelly Palmer. Her second husband, Robert Wheeler, predeceased her in 2013.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday June 14, 2019, at St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic. Burial in the family plot at St. Mary's Cemetery in Norwich will follow. There will be no calling hours.



Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.neilanfuneralhome.com to view obituary of leave an online condolence.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Center for Hospice Care, 229 Dunham St., Norwich or East Lyme Public Library 39 Society Rd. East Lyme, CT 06333. Published in The Day on June 11, 2019