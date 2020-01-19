|
Groton - Susan "Sue" H. Bennett, 69, of Groton passed away Sunday Jan. 12, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born in New London Nov. 29, 1950, the daughter of Herbert and Pauline Kokoska Hewitt. Sue married Joseph L. Bennett in Groton Dec. 16, 1972. Sue graduated in the class of 1969, from Robert E. Fitch Sr. High School.
Sue worked as a teaching assistant at Sacred Heart School and St. Mary Star of the Sea School. She also was a crossing guard for the City of Groton and worked at Eastern Point Beach for over 30 summers. Sue was an active community volunteer. She delivered newspapers in her neighborhood during the 1990s. She most recently served on the City of Groton Zoning Board of Appeals and Groton Bank Historical Society. She volunteered at Sacred Heart School. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church for many years and was a Eucharistic minister in the church.
Sue will always be remembered for being a lifelong City of Groton resident who considered herself the authority on all things Groton. She had very strong opinions and a wonderful sense of humor. Sue was the most kind, selfless and generous person to everyone. She will be remembered as the best mom and "Ninu" to her two grandchildren who were the loves and light of her life. Besides her husband, she is survived by a son, Joseph W. Bennett and his wife Tara of Groton; grandchildren, Noah and Emilia Bennett. She also is survived by her nephew Michael Pappadopoulas and his wife Kim; her niece Melinda and her husband Jeff; her niece Heather Loehr and her husband David; and her brother-in-law Michael Pappadopoulas. She was predeceased by her sister, Catherine Pappadopoulas. She also leaves behind many close friends and extended family relatives whom she was very close to and are far too many to list.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Sacred Heart Church, Sacred Heart Drive, Groton with a reception to follow. Private interment will be in Colonel Ledyard Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. Sue was passionate about providing food to people in need. If you would like to help continue Sue's legacy, donations may be made in her memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Place at svdpp.org.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020