Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Susan J. Scheck


1948 - 2019
Susan J. Scheck Obituary
Waterford - Susan J. Scheck, 71, of Waterford passed away Aug. 11, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

She was born June 4, 1948, in New London, the daughter of the late Ralph R. and Rosalie F. (Shea) Scheck.

A graduate of Waterford High School, Susan earned a bachelor's degree from Seaton Hall University and was employed as a Corrections Officer for the State of Connecticut.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and a full obituary will appear in a later edition.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Aug. 14, 2019
