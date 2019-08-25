Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
12 Ocean Avenue
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-1871
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Scheck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan J. Scheck


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan J. Scheck Obituary
Waterford - Susan J. Scheck, 71, of Waterford, passed away Aug. 11, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born June 4, 1948, in New London, the daughter of the late Ralph R. and Rosalie F. (Shea) Scheck.

A 1966 graduate of Waterford High School, Susan earned a bachelor's degree from Seaton Hall University. As a member of the Order of the Immaculate Conception for 14 years, she taught in New Jersey and New London; later retiring from the State of Connecticut Corrections Facility in Niantic.

Susan enjoyed writing poetry and became a published author. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Norwich where she was a deacon and taught Sunday school.

Left behind to grieve are a brother, Ralph (Roddy) R. Scheck Jr. and his wife Karen of Oakdale; nephews, Ralph R. Scheck III and Michael Scheck, and Philip and Kenneth Tyrrell; nieces, Laureen LoKrantz, Julie Osborne and Karalee Tyrrell; and a special person in her life, Kevin Price.

Susan was predeceased by her parents; her partner of 19 years, Betty Price; her sister Unamae Tyrrel; and nephew Daniel Scheck.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 21, 2019, at the First Congregational Church of Norwich, 82 East Town Street. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to her church.

The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with Susan's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now