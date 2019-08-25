|
Waterford - Susan J. Scheck, 71, of Waterford, passed away Aug. 11, 2019, at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born June 4, 1948, in New London, the daughter of the late Ralph R. and Rosalie F. (Shea) Scheck.
A 1966 graduate of Waterford High School, Susan earned a bachelor's degree from Seaton Hall University. As a member of the Order of the Immaculate Conception for 14 years, she taught in New Jersey and New London; later retiring from the State of Connecticut Corrections Facility in Niantic.
Susan enjoyed writing poetry and became a published author. She was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Norwich where she was a deacon and taught Sunday school.
Left behind to grieve are a brother, Ralph (Roddy) R. Scheck Jr. and his wife Karen of Oakdale; nephews, Ralph R. Scheck III and Michael Scheck, and Philip and Kenneth Tyrrell; nieces, Laureen LoKrantz, Julie Osborne and Karalee Tyrrell; and a special person in her life, Kevin Price.
Susan was predeceased by her parents; her partner of 19 years, Betty Price; her sister Unamae Tyrrel; and nephew Daniel Scheck.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday Sept. 21, 2019, at the First Congregational Church of Norwich, 82 East Town Street. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to her church.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Aug. 25, 2019