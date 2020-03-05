|
New Britain - Susan "Susie" Janice (Vile) Messina, 89, a resident of Mystic River Homes Congregate in Groton, passed away peacefully in her apartment Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in New Britain, Susan was the daughter of the late Norman and Lucretia (Clarke) Vile.
Susan was a graduate of New Britain High School class of 1948. Following high school, Susan attended the University of Vermont, the University of Wisconsin and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School. She worked as a secretary at Aetna Life Insurance Company in Hartford for seven years. Susan married James C. Messina, also of New Britain, Jan. 27, 1960. Susan was a member of the Mystic Woman's Club and Bunco Club. She enjoyed square dancing, round dancing and grooving to Dixieland jazz.
Susie was known for her kind, generous nature and commitment to a wide spectrum of humanitarian causes. In keeping with Sue's love of family and friends, her loved ones will host a Celebration of Life this spring, honoring her strength and spirit.
She is survived by her three children, Gerald and Jeffrey Messina and Michelle Messina; and two beloved grandsons, James and Gabriel Messina; and her kitty, C.C. She was predeceased by her husband, James C. Messina; and a brother, Judd Vile.
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. Donations may be made to Heifer International, Common Cause or the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in The Day on Mar. 5, 2020