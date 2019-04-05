Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Malinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Jeanne Malinski


1958 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Susan Jeanne Malinski Obituary
Waterford - Susan Jeanne Malinski, 60, of Waterford, died March 30, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.

She was born in New London, Aug. 24,1958, the daughter of John and Marjorie Malinski. She was a graduate of New London High School.

She is survived by her son Justin Valentini, his wife, Christina, and her granddaughter Brianna. She is also survived by her boyfriend Michael DeVanno.

Funeral services are private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home assisted the family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.