Waterford - Susan Jeanne Malinski, 60, of Waterford, died March 30, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.
She was born in New London, Aug. 24,1958, the daughter of John and Marjorie Malinski. She was a graduate of New London High School.
She is survived by her son Justin Valentini, his wife, Christina, and her granddaughter Brianna. She is also survived by her boyfriend Michael DeVanno.
Funeral services are private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home assisted the family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 5, 2019
