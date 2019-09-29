Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
Calvary Church
27 Church St.
Stonington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Knox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan "Susie" Knox


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan "Susie" Knox Obituary
Stonington - Susan "Susie" Knox, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sept. 23, 2019, in New York City. Susie was the daughter of Katherine McLean and Samuel D. Knox of Glenn Ridge, N.J. and Stonington. Susie was born April 7, 1939. She graduated from Abbot Academy and Vassar College, and went on to attend New York University for graduate studies.

Susie became a devoted teacher in New York City. She taught at the Brearley School and The United Nations International School. Her love of books and theater inspired all her students and friends over the years. Shakespeare came to life in her theater productions with her students.

Susie was also an excellent cook teaching both her brother, Howard Knox, now deceased, and her nephew, Davis Knox the secrets of good cooking.

Over the years, she split her time between NYC and Stonington. In Stonington, Susie was a lifetime member of the Wadawanuck Club and frequently devoted her time to the Stonington Free Library program committee.

There will be a Memorial Service for Susie at 4 p.m. at the Calvary Church, 27 Church St., Stonington, Oct. 5, A small reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, any bequests in Susie's name should be sent to the Stonington Free Library, PO Box 232 Stonington, CT. 06378.
Published in The Day on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dinoto Funeral Home
Download Now