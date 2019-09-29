|
Stonington - Susan "Susie" Knox, 80, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sept. 23, 2019, in New York City. Susie was the daughter of Katherine McLean and Samuel D. Knox of Glenn Ridge, N.J. and Stonington. Susie was born April 7, 1939. She graduated from Abbot Academy and Vassar College, and went on to attend New York University for graduate studies.
Susie became a devoted teacher in New York City. She taught at the Brearley School and The United Nations International School. Her love of books and theater inspired all her students and friends over the years. Shakespeare came to life in her theater productions with her students.
Susie was also an excellent cook teaching both her brother, Howard Knox, now deceased, and her nephew, Davis Knox the secrets of good cooking.
Over the years, she split her time between NYC and Stonington. In Stonington, Susie was a lifetime member of the Wadawanuck Club and frequently devoted her time to the Stonington Free Library program committee.
There will be a Memorial Service for Susie at 4 p.m. at the Calvary Church, 27 Church St., Stonington, Oct. 5, A small reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, any bequests in Susie's name should be sent to the Stonington Free Library, PO Box 232 Stonington, CT. 06378.
Published in The Day on Sept. 29, 2019