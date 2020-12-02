Ledyard - Susan Lamb, 79, passed peacefully in her own home, the morning of Nov. 30, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family, after losing her short, heartbreaking battle with cancer.



She leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Earl; her three children, Kelly, Andrew, and Earl "Ty"; and her six grandchildren, Nicole, Amanda, Kathryn, Tristan, Brittney, and Brianna. She will be missed dearly by many more extended family and friends.



Susan was born in Maine, where she loved visiting every year, then moved to Connecticut and graduated high school from Norwich Free Academy in 1960. Susan was so happy to be a wife, mother, and grandmother. She also took pride in being part of the Ledyard Congregational Church where she was a two-time deacon, treasurer of the Women's Auxiliary Club and designed, created, and kept up a beautiful garden at the church. She loved visiting all the plant nurseries to keep up her own garden and sitting on her back porch to watch all the birds and admire her beautiful flowers. She also looked forward to her Friday outings with her granddaughter, Amanda, which usually included her other favorite things-shopping and eating.



Susan held many different jobs through the years, including being a caretaker for the elderly, which she spoke of fondly. She also loved telling stories of when she worked at Burger King when her kids were growing up.



Susan will be laid to rest at Lambtown Cemetery in Ledyard. Donations in her memory may be made the Hartford Healthcare at Home Fund, 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield CT 06109.



The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.



