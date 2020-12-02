1/1
Susan Lamb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ledyard - Susan Lamb, 79, passed peacefully in her own home, the morning of Nov. 30, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family, after losing her short, heartbreaking battle with cancer.

She leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Earl; her three children, Kelly, Andrew, and Earl "Ty"; and her six grandchildren, Nicole, Amanda, Kathryn, Tristan, Brittney, and Brianna. She will be missed dearly by many more extended family and friends.

Susan was born in Maine, where she loved visiting every year, then moved to Connecticut and graduated high school from Norwich Free Academy in 1960. Susan was so happy to be a wife, mother, and grandmother. She also took pride in being part of the Ledyard Congregational Church where she was a two-time deacon, treasurer of the Women's Auxiliary Club and designed, created, and kept up a beautiful garden at the church. She loved visiting all the plant nurseries to keep up her own garden and sitting on her back porch to watch all the birds and admire her beautiful flowers. She also looked forward to her Friday outings with her granddaughter, Amanda, which usually included her other favorite things-shopping and eating.

Susan held many different jobs through the years, including being a caretaker for the elderly, which she spoke of fondly. She also loved telling stories of when she worked at Burger King when her kids were growing up.

Susan will be laid to rest at Lambtown Cemetery in Ledyard. Donations in her memory may be made the Hartford Healthcare at Home Fund, 1290 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield CT 06109.

The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dinoto Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved