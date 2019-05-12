Old Lyme - Susan M. Pinder,71, of Middletown, formerly of Old Lyme, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.



She was born March 8, 1948, in New York, the daughter of E. Stephen and Viola (Anderson) Pinder. In 1952 the family relocated to their former summer home in Old Lyme.



Susan graduated from Old Lyme High School and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut. She was a loyal fan of the women's basketball team. Her most satisfying vocations were working with children, both as a preschool teacher and as a nanny. She had been a docent at the Mystic Seaport and had written human interest articles for a local periodical newspaper. Susan was an avid swimmer, enjoyed the outdoors and had adopted and cared for much loved companion animals.



Susan was the grateful recipient of a successful, lifesaving kidney transplant in October 2004. She is survived by her sister Barbara Noga, of Manchester, N.H., nephews, Stephen and Andrew Noga; as well as extended family and dear friends.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Agnes Church, 22 Haigh Avenue, Niantic. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in New London. There are no calling hours.



Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook. Published in The Day on May 12, 2019