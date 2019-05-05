Ledyard - Susan M. Steele, 65, of Ledyard, in the comfort of her home, daughter and sister by her side, left this world to be reunited with her loved ones Monday, April 29, 2019.



She was born, the daughter of Leonard J. and Maryann J. (Brand) Prue Jr., in New London July 14, 1953.



Susan's greatest joy was spending time with her family.



She was predeceased by her parents; step-father, George A. Smith; and her nephew, Brian Brown.



Susan is survived by her children, Kimberly and Michael; her brother, Leonard J. Prue III; her beloved sister, Patricia Nott; three granddaughters; one very special great-granddaughter; as well as many nieces and nephews.



The family sends their heartfelt appreciation to The Center for Hospice Care S.E.C.T., Senior Resources, and Companions and Homemakers for treating her with respect, love, and compassion during her final weeks.



A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held at 1p.m. on her birthday, July 14, 2019, at Harkness Memorial State Park, in Waterford.



Burial will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic, at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Center for Hospice Care S.E.C.T, 227 Dunham St, Norwich, CT 06360 Published in The Day on May 5, 2019