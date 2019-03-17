Home

Susan Pinder
Susan Pinder Obituary
Middletown - Susan Pinder, 71, of Middletown, formerly of Old Lyme, passed away Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.

She was born on Mar. 8, 1948, in New York, the daughter of E. Stephen and Viola (Anderson) Pinder.

Susan graduated from Old Lyme High School and went on to earn her bachelor's degree from University of Connecticut.

She is survived by her sister Barbara Noga, of Manchester, N.H.

A memorial mass for Susan will be held on a date to be announced in a future edition of The Day. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 17, 2019
