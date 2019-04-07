Groton - Susanne Elena Bauccio, 57, returned to be with her heavenly father April 2, 2019, in Mystic. Born May 9, 1961, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was one of three children born to the late Arthur Margulies & Elba M. (Vargas) Harte.



She was united in marriage to Kevin J. Bauccio in 1979, and was blessed with a son, Kevin J. Bauccio Jr. and a daughter, Megan C. Bauccio. They survive her.



Susanne enlisted into the U.S. Navy in June of 1989, and took extreme pride of her time in the service. Against all odds, she was able to become an electrician's mate, and make a better life for her children. She was honorably (medically) discharged in April of 1994.



Susanne was immersed in the Christian faith. She was a sponge for knowledge, a champion of crossword puzzles, and a masterful creator of holistic home remedies. She was a published poet. She held strong in all her beliefs; she believed in the power of family & faith.



She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator. Those she left behind in body but not in spirit include her companion and best friend, Robert Johnson of Groton; son, Kevin J. Bauccio, Jr. of Moosup; daughter, Megan C. Bauccio of Groton; sister, Sorangel Margulies of Edison, N.J.; and two brothers, Gilbert Margulies & Jonathan (Flora) Harte, both of Brooklyn, N.Y.



She was predeceased by her doting father, Arthur Margulies; her dearest mother, Elba M. Harte; and loving step-father, Martin Harte.



Family and friends may visit Leffler Funeral Home, 30 North Main St. Jewett City from 5 - 7 p.m. Tuesday April 9. A Christian Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday April 10 at St. Mary's in Jewett City. Family will lay their dearest Susanne to rest at the CT State Veteran Cemetery in Middletown, with full Military Honors.



For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com Published in The Day on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary