IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of SUZANNE MARIANO Jan. 31, 1956 - Feb. 9, 2010 10th ANNIVERSARY Sue, Mom, Mimi. How has it been 10 years? It was just yesterday we were laughing, smiling, and together. 10 years marks the last time we saw you before you left on your biggest journey yet. We know you're around when you fly by and land on the butterfly bush. Nothing will ever fill the hole in our hearts, but the memories help us get by. Love & missing you always, JB, Chrissy, Mallory, Dan, TJ & Jr.
Published in The Day on Feb. 9, 2020
