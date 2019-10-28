Home

Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2465
Sylvia Davis Pierce


1928 - 2019
Sylvia Davis Pierce Obituary
Westerly - Sylvia (Davis) Pierce, 91, passed away Oct. 25, 2019. Born in Ellsworth, Maine, Sept. 28, 1928, she was the daughter of William and Mabel (Giles) Davis.

Sylvia grew up in Ellsworth, Maine. She graduated from the Ellsworth High School in 1945, and the New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in Boston in 1949. She worked at the Westerly Hospital for 18 years, and also for the Obstetrical And Gynecological Association before retiring in 1990.

She married Harrison Pierce in Ellsworth in 1950; they were married for 65 years. She was predeceased by her husband in 2016, and by her son, Kenneth W. Pierce in 1980.

She was a member of the Central Baptist Church serving as a deacon and on several church boards, as well as in the Friendship Circle. She was also a member of the Westerly Nurses Club.

Sylvia and Harrison enjoyed spending winters in Florida and Arizona for 13 years, and traveled to many parts of the country during their retirement.

She is survived by her four children, David (Sharin) of Hope Valley, R.I., Nancy (Johnathan) Gibson of Pawcatuck, Judith (Edward) Terwilliger of North Stonington and Paul of Pawcatuck; 7 grandchildren; and 9 great- grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Anne Huggins of Tucson, Ariz.

According to her wishes, no calling hours will be held. A memorial service celebrating both Sylvia and Harrison's life together will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019, at Central Baptist Church, 16 Elm St.,Westerly.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Central Baptist Church Memorial Fund or Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main St., Westerly, R.I.
Published in The Day on Oct. 28, 2019
