New London - Sylvia Kathleen Greer, 76, of New London entered eternal rest Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Sylvia was born June 8, 1943, in Charleston, S.C. and was the only daughter of the late Henry and Naomi (Holmes) Greer.
Sylvia was an especially acute young lady. She attended the Charleston County public school system and graduated at the top of her class as valedictorian at W. Gresham-Meggett High School. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science at South Carolina State University, her Master of Liberal Arts at St. John's University in New Mexico and obtained her Master of Science at City University of New York in New York City.
Sylvia was employed at Harlem Hospital in Manhattan, N.Y., then moved forward and became a professor of microbiology at Hostos Community College in the Bronx. She subsequently retired in 2004, after 36 years of employment. Professor Greer thoroughly enjoyed shopping and was a collector of many things. She also took pleasure in reading and enjoyed traveling. She visited many places including Europe, South America, Nigeria and the Caribbean.
Sylvia leaves to cherish her precious memory her only son, John T. Greer and his wife Julie; cousins: Naomi, Patricia, Olivia, Wardeen and Valerie Squire; her godson Darren Roberts; nieces, Sheree Roberts and Danielle Richardson; and a host of other relatives, all of James Island, Charleston, S.C.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home of New London. To share condolences or view Sylvia's video tribute, please visit www.lestergeefh.com. A Memorial Celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020