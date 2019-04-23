|
|
|
Gales Ferry - Sylvia M. Wooten passed away April 18, 2019, at Yale NH St Raphael's Hospital. She was born Sept. 20, 1936, in White Plains, N.Y.
She is survived by her husband Walter of 60 years; children, Karen, Bruce, Jeff (Julie); 4 grandsons; and siblings, Andrea Stuart (Marv), Kathy Pajak; and many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Sylvia was predeceased by her son Michael; parents; and siblings, Connie, Dave, Dolly and Winnie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1650 Route 12, Gales Ferry, burial at Avery Stoddard Cemetery with a reception to follow at the Church.
Published in The Day on Apr. 23, 2019
