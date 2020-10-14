Waterford - T. Robert Whiton Jr. of Waterford entered eternity Oct. 8, 2020. He was born April 3, 1925, grew up in the New London area and was a graduate of Bulkeley School. A veteran of World War II he served in the Coast Guard from 1943-46. After receiving a diploma from Eckels College of Mortuary Science he pursued a career as Funeral Director and Embalmer for 69 years before fully retiring from Neilan's three years ago.
In addition to his profession he was active at the First Church of Christ Congregational, served 14 years as secretary at the Masonic Lodge #31 and played golf for many years at New London Country Club where he was an honorary member.
He was married to Norma Decker in 1948 to 2016, they had two sons, Gary and Peter; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren with two more on the way. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Kaisand.
Known to everyone as "Bob" he was reserved but always sincere, honest and absolutely reliable. Practically his entire life he enjoyed excellent health and possessed a remarkable sharp memory until his last hours.
All of us that were aware of his shortcomings and virtues know that we have now lost a legend.
May his soul rest in peace.
Condolences may be shared on Bob's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
