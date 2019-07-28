|
Mystic - Terence (Terry) L. Mann, 50, of Mystic, passed away July 21, 2019, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London.
He was born Nov. 21, 1968, in Trenton, N.J., the son of Leo and Margaret Mann. Terry grew up in Orange. He earned a bachelor of arts from LeMoyne College and a master of public administration from the University of New Haven.
Terry spent years living in Manhattan, N.Y. where he worked both for the City of New York and for Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. In 2014, he moved to Mystic with his daughter, Charlotte, and spent the remaining years of his life devoted to raising her.
Terry is remembered for his humor, fun-loving spirit, his passion for the beach, food and watching football, and most of all for his dedication to family.
He is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Elyse Mann; his mother, Margaret Mann; his brother, Kevin Mann; and his sister, Maureen Anderson. He is predeceased by his father, Leo Mann.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Rd., Groton. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019