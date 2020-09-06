New London - Teresa Anne Williams, 68, of New London passed away Aug. 31, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. She was born in New London Nov. 11, 1951, the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Jeanette Birchall.
She is predeceased by her husband of 37 years Michael Williams; and her brothers, Joseph and Louis Birchall.
She is survived by her son Michael Williams of New London; daughter Andrea Gentry and her husband Bruce of New London; beloved nieces and nephews, Tammy, Shawn, Patrick and Adam.
A special "thank you" goes to the Kersey family of New London for all their love and support.
There are no services. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London, are assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared with Mrs.Williams' family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
.