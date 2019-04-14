|
Waterford - Teresa J. Walsh, 90, of Waterford, died peacefully April 9, 2019. She was born in New Haven in 1928, to Luigi and Santina Mercuri. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra A. Loew (James) of Mashpee, Mass., Janet L. Walsh (Karen Roberts) of Falmouth, Mass., Susan M. Walsh of New London. She is also survived by her sister, Ann M. Deligeorges (Bill) of Waterford; and Louis Mercuri, Jr. (Christine) of Waterford; her grandchildren, Olive A. Loew of San Francisco, Kyra W. Scannelli (Ian McFarland) of Niantic, Beckett W. Scannelli (Jemily Torres) of New London.
She was predeceased by her husband, William J. Walsh; her son-in-law, Drew Scannelli; and her grandson, James W. Loew.
Burial will be private. The family would like to thank the staff of Greentree Manor and Masonic Care Hospice.
Donations in Teresa's memory may be made to Friends of Fort Trumbull State Park, P.O. Box 12, New London, CT 06320
Published in The Day on Apr. 14, 2019