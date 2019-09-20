|
Norwich - Teresa M. Jackson, 61, of Norwich, died peacefully at Bayview Health Care in Waterford Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
Born in Groton, "Terry" was the beloved daughter of the late John and Constance (Casey) McGovern. Terry served the U.S. Navy as a civilian human resources supervisor-a job she was very proud to perform. Through hard work and commitment, Terry made sure that her team was able to properly administer compensation for each sailor on a multitude of naval installations and commands in the Navy's Northeast Region. She was so dedicated to helping the men and women of our Armed Forces, that even during several government shutdowns, she worked without getting paid in order to make sure our sailors could.
Above all, Terry loved her family and she was undoubtedly a compassionate wife and mother; she was willing to do anything for anybody at a moment's notice. Some of her happiest times were spent boating on the weekends with her husband, Corey, and their family. Terry had a heart filled with love, and her spirit and guidance will be missed by all those she touched in life.
In addition to her husband Corey Butterfield, Terry is survived by her sons, Ian Nixie and his wife, Megaen, and Sean Nixie and his wife, Rebecca; her grandchildren, Jonathan Nixie, Mason Nixie, Mikayla Nixie, and Emily Nixie; and her sisters.
A Celebration of Terry's Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Holiday Inn, 10 Laura Blvd., Norwich. Burial arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the medical staff at Bayview Health Care and to the team at Hospice of Southeastern CT for all their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry's honor may be made to Safe Futures, 16 Jay St., New London, CT 06320, or to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Ste. 320, 290 King of Prussia Rd., Radnor, PA 19087. The TVCCA Winter Boot Drive was very important to Terry and she was proud to assist in their mission to provide new winter boots for children in the community; memorial donations may also be sent to support them at Santa Boot Drive, 83 Huntington St., New London, CT 06320.
The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Sept. 20, 2019