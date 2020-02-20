|
|
Lisbon - Teresa M. "Terry" Sas, 94, died peacefully Feb. 15, 2020, at Backus Hospital in Norwich surrounded by her loving family.
Teresa was born Dec. 5, 1925, in Duryea, Pa., daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth Krappa. After graduating from Duryea High School in 1943, she lived and worked at Buck Hill Falls Inn, an exclusive resort in the Pocono's. She moved to Moosup a few years later and worked at Kaman to support the war effort. She married Theodore "Ted" Sas Sept. 25, 1948, at St. Mary's Church in Jewett City, they were married for 59 years. He predeceased her Sept. 27, 2007.
Mom graduated from Mohegan Community College in May 1975. She was a substitute teacher in several local elementary schools. She won election to become the Lisbon Tax Collector in November 1977 and remained in office thru June 1990. She was also a member of the Lisbon Democratic Town Committee. Teresa loved being a mom and especially enjoyed working outside with her flowers. She was always fashionably dressed and enjoyed wearing colorful clothing. She also enjoyed sewing, shopping, cooking Polish foods, politics, and antique collecting. She was very proud of the house she and Ted built in Lisbon in 1954.
She is survived by her devoted son, Gregg Sas of Lisbon; her loving daughter, Deborah Sas of Colchester; and granddaughter Amelia Horn of Huntington, Vt. Family members include a niece, Valerie Weller of Old Forge, Pa.; a grandniece, Melissa Siegfried of Scranton, Pa.; nephews, Paul Sas of Norwich, John Sas of Plainfield; Russell and Mitchell Sas of Lewistown, Mont.; Kenneth and David Sas of Phoenix, Ariz.; Warren Sas of Las Vegas, Nev.; Patrick Weller of Old Forge, Pa.; and Richard Poreda of Florida. Teresa was predeceased by her sister, Betty Vilchock and her niece, Kathleen MacNeill.
Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Leffler Funeral Home, 30 North Main Street, Jewett City. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Mary's Church, Jewett City. Interment to follow at Pachaug Cemetery, Griswold. For the online memorial, visit www.lefflerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 20, 2020