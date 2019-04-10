|
|
|
Niantic - Teri Lynn DeBartolo, 66, of Niantic, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. She was born in Rutland, Vt. May 23, 1952, the daughter of Robert and Ruth Rondeau. She was the wife of Paul DeBartolo of Niantic who survives her. She is also survived by daughter Danielle DeBartolo of Niantic; brother Thomas Rondeau of Woodstock, Vt.; sister Michelle Roman of Palm Bay, Fla.
Calling hours are from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. Condolences may be shared on Teri's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Apr. 10, 2019
