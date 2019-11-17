|
St. Marys, Ga. - Terrance "Terry" Fish, 77, passed away peacefully at his home in St. Marys, Ga. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
His beloved wife, Jackie Denis-Fish and parents, Jeremiah and Nelly, predeceased Terry. He was born Oct. 31, 1941, in North Stonington. He attended Norwich Free Academy until he enrolled in the U.S. Army. He was in the military for 6 years and was a sharp shooter rifleman and an air borne ranger completing over 300 jumps. He earned a Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal 2nd Award and Sharpshooter Badge Rifle M-14. He retired from General Dynamics, Electric Boat Division in 2007. He married his soul mate, Jackie Denis July 21, 1962, in Jewett City.
Terry will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Candy Fish, Kim (William) Trantalis, Stacey (Rick) Mendez and Michelle Fish; grandchildren, Danielle (Dan) Mikulak, Jennifer Trantalis, Ashlynn (Zack) Highsmith, Charlene Storey and Anthony Storey; and great-grandchildren, Ayden, Kaleb and Evelynn Highsmith and Olivia Mikulak.
A celebration of life will be held in Jewett City, Connecticut in 2020.
Published in The Day on Nov. 17, 2019