|
|
New London - Terrell D Brown, 47, was called home to be with our Lord and savior June 16, 2019. Terrell was born Feb. 11, 1972, in Newark, N.J. to Henrietta R. Brown the youngest of six children and the only boy.
Terrell was Predeceased in death by his mother Henrietta Brown; three older sisters, Pamela A. Williams, Diane L. Brown , Barbara L. Brown; and a niece Jamilah S. Brown. He leaves behind two sisters, Joyce V. Jones of Groton and Celeste M. Brown of Uncasville; his two daughters, Tykia Jones of Harford and Shanell Marks of Newark, N.J.; two grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; two great-great-nieces and one great-great-nephew.
Calling hours will be held from 11 to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 181 Ocean Ave, New London, CT. A service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Day on June 20, 2019