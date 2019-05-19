Preston - Terrence W. Pendergast, of Preston died at home after a long illness May 17 surrounded by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Kathleen, and his family.



He was born in Washington D.C. in 1936, and went on to proudly serve in the United States Navy, Submarine Service, retiring in 1974. He went on to enjoy a second career with General Dynamics Electric Boat Division retiring in 1996.



At the center of Terry's life was his beloved family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters and their husbands, Daryl Ann and Joseph Hurlock of Griswold, Carolyn and Terry Sumner of Griswold, and Alison and Jeff Albert of Pittsburgh Pa. In addition, he is survived by his loving grandchildren, Brian Hurlock, Emily Hurlock, Rachel Sumner and husband, Joel Lenda; and his great-granddaughter, Brianna Hurlock; and sisters-in-law, Eileen Beale and Margaret Ward. Terry was predeceased by his infant son, Kevin; and his grandson, Terry Sumner Jr.



The family will greet relatives and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 20 at The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street in historic downtown Mystic. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21 at St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Preston. Burial with military honors will be in the family plot at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, D.C., at a later date. Published in The Day on May 19, 2019