Waterford - Terri Ann Gressler, 52, of Waterford entered eternal life May 10, 2020. She was born April 2, 1968, in New London, the daughter of Cecelia (Verosky) Bailey and the late Darby Bailey.



She attended local schools in Waterford, and graduated from Waterford High School. She was united in marriage to Michael Gressler May 1, 1993, at Saint Matthias Church.



She is survived by husband Michael; son Nicholas; daughter Kassandra; mother Cecelia; and mother-in-law Maureen. She is also survived by her "fur babies," Chloe, Tabitha, Isabella, Jacob, Logan and Bruce.



Terri was very proud of home schooling her two children. She loved music from the 80s, was an avid QVC shopper, and was a great Mario Kart player; she played as Yoshi. She enjoyed doing crafts and baking for her family and friends. She was a loving and devoted, wife, mother and daughter. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Nicholas and Anna Verosky.



Michael and his family would like to thank the nursing staff at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital on the 6.2 floor for the wonderful and fantastic care she received during her stay in the hospital. A private family funeral service and interment was held in Jordan Cemetery. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with her care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store