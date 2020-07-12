Old Lyme - Terry Hoagland, of Old Lyme passed July 8, 2020, of natural causes. She was born in Kenilworth, N.J. April 9, 1934, the daughter of Walter and Mabel Hoagland.



She attended catholic high school. She married in 1956, to Roland Gonsalves, who said she was the most beautiful woman he'd ever seen. They settled in Salem and raised four children. Terry once said the most joyous day of her life was the day she gave birth to her first-born child, Roland. She volunteered for the PTO, the 4-H Club, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Brownies and Cub Scouts. She was active in the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. She sewed for cheerleading uniforms and her children's clothing. As her children, our lives were filled with wonderful memories, because she was an avid animal lover. Our family home had horses, chickens, bunnies, ducks, cats, dogs and a lamb. She also had a career as a keypunch operator.



One of her hobbies was antiquing. She had a wonderful collection of farm tools and election memorabilia. She also loved to refinish furniture. She was a caregiver to her stepmother for many years. In later years, she enjoyed walks on the beach in Old Lyme. Terry once fostered a wild duck, Paddy, for six months that didn't want to leave her.



She pursued a career in security with many promotions. She worked at Connecticut Yankee Nuclear Power Plant and the Naval Underwater Sound Laboratory. She was very proud of her career.



Terry is predeceased by her oldest child, Roland; they are now reunited in heaven. She is survived by children, Douglas O'Brien and his wife Donna, of Florida, Jennifer Petrizzi and her husband James, of Oregon and Dana Lasky and her fiancé Daniel Tyler, of Ledyard. She leaves eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Many thanks to the staff of Gladeview Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Old Saybrook for their exemplary care these past years. The kindness and love given to Terry will always be appreciated. Donations can be given toward the Gladeview Recreation Department music program.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday July 17, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 32 East Main Street, Mystic.



