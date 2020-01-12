|
|
New London - Terry Keith Brown, 79, of New London, also known as "TK," passed away peacefully Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Terry was born June 16, 1940, in Evansville, Ind., the son of the late Anna Mae and James G. Brown.
He was raised in Indiana and upon graduating from high school in 1958, he joined the United States Coast Guard. He was stationed at the U.S .Coast Guard Academy in New London, where he met the love of his life, Loretta C. Cantin. They were united in marriage Jan. 21, 1961, and welcomed their only child, Michele Francene the following spring. Terry joined the New London Police Department in 1967. He achieved the rank of detective in 1984, receiving numerous commendations for his outstanding service to the city until his retirement in 2005. He then served as a U.S. Marshal for the Superior Court in New Haven. He also was an avid golfer and bowler, and cherished spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Loretta Brown; his daughter Michele Brown; his grandchildren, Taylor and Spencer Brown; a sister-in-law, Diane Cantin-Holmgren and her children, Jacquelyn and Jordan Batte.
All funeral services are private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with his care. In lieu of flowers and cards, please consider a donation in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Day on Jan. 12, 2020