1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Groton - Terry A. Royce, 66, of Sebastian, Fla. (formerly of Groton, Conn.) passed away on Feb. 18, 2019, in his home after a long and courageous battle. Terry was born in Montpelier, Vt. to Henry and Verniece (Lapan) Royce on Aug. 15, 1952.



He was raised in Groton, Conn. alongside his six brothers and sisters. While in high school he met the love of his life, Brenda (Dorsey) Royce and they were married on May 9, 1970. Together they lovingly raised two children.



In 1972, he was drafted into the Navy and he served for four years. After leaving the service he resided in Groton, Conn. while he worked for Electric Boat in New London, Conn.. Upon leaving Electric Boat he began a lifelong career as a Boilermaker. In 1978, he moved his family out west where he worked out of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 101 in Denver, Colo.. He continued to work for the Boilermakers in various western states until moving back east where he joined the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 237 in Hartford, Conn. in 1984.



Terry had a zest for life and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. When he was younger he could always be found on a softball field playing shortstop when he wasn't working. After his retirement, Terry and his wife spent time traveling the country in their motor-home during the summer and wintering in Florida, where Terry enjoyed playing golf and fishing. Terry was a loving grandfather and always had time to spend with his grandchildren when they visited. He enjoyed watching crime shows on TV and enjoying a Miller High Life while listening to Bob Seger.



Terry is survived by his loving spouse of 49 years, Brenda (Dorsey) Royce, son Terry Royce II and his wife Tara of Missouri, daughter Sheri (Royce) Boutin and her husband Chip of Vermont, grandchildren Steven Royce, Kayla Royce, Alicia Royce, Kris Boutin, Rhiannon Boutin, and Terry Royce III. He is also survived by his brother Lyle Royce and his wife Lynda of South Carolina, sister Alice Pelletier of Connecticut, brother Lindsey Royce and his wife Morgan of Florida, and sister-in-law Rita Royce of Vermont as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Terry is predeceased by his parents Henry and Verniece (Lapan) Royce, sister Patricia Royce, brother Wayne Royce, brother Paul Royce, and brother-in-law Richard (Dickie) Pelletier.



A memorial service will be held for Terry in Connecticut sometime in June with a date to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Hospice.