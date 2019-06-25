|
|
Oakdale - Terry Wilma Richardson, 76, (aka Nana) went to be with the Lord May 28, 2019, and was surrounded by loved ones. She was born Dec. 3, 1942, in San Diego, Calif. She loved her grandkids, daughter, quilting, making people happy, and most of all, her husband Tom Richardson of 53 years. She loved giving of her time and her many sewing talents to make people happy.
She is survived by her husband Tom Richardson (81) of Oakdale; youngest daughter Tiffany Walls of Uncasville; daughter who resides in Tennessee; daughter Tina Johnson of Fairbanks, Alaska; oldest daughter Rosetta Baade of Dallas, Texas; and 13 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. June 28, at Leffingwell Baptist Church in Bozrah.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Echo Cancer Foundation, Echocancerfoundation.com.
Published in The Day on June 25, 2019