New London - Thaddeus Wright, 76, of New London died Friday July 19, 2019, at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born Dec. 21, 1942, in Charleston, S.C. to Benjamin and Martha Bonneau Wright. He married the former Etta Bryant, who survives him. Thaddeus attended school until serving in the U.S. Army.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street in New London.
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019