Theela J. Schaffhauser

Theela J. Schaffhauser Obituary
Mystic - Theela J. Schaffhauser, 76, of Mystic died Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 at her home.

Family and friends will honor Theela's life by gathering at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Mar. 23, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Historic downtown Mystic, before leaving in procession to St. Patrick Church, 32 East Main Street, Mystic, for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private for the family at a later date.

A complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition of the New London Day.
Published in The Day on Mar. 19, 2019
